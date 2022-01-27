Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 3,600 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,500,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,428,492,000 after acquiring an additional 201,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,743,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,409,000 after acquiring an additional 587,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,876,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,004,410,000 after acquiring an additional 292,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,197,000 after acquiring an additional 68,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $3.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.99. 6,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,684. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.54 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total transaction of $1,775,660.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

