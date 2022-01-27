Bluestein R H & Co. Raises Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 527.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of VRIG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,476. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

