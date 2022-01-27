Bluestein R H & Co. Sells 4,853 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bluestein R H & Co. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 647,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $50,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,586 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,903,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,545 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.97. The stock had a trading volume of 188,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,834,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $143.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $84.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $1,937,664.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.