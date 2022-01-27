Bluestein R H & Co. Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 2.3% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $57,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,446,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,277,000 after purchasing an additional 302,979 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,931,000 after buying an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $395,701,000 after buying an additional 278,806 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $345.09. 18,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,499,303. The stock has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.62 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

