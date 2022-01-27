Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bluestone Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBSRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the December 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BBSRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.57. 5,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. Bluestone Resources has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Bluestone Resources Company Profile

Bluestone Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Cerro Blanco Gold and Mita Geothermal located in Guatemala. The company was founded on November 7, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

