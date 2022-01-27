B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Raised to GBX 600 at Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.76) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.98) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.47) to GBX 576 ($7.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 675 ($9.11) to GBX 685 ($9.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 609.60 ($8.22).

BME stock opened at GBX 546.12 ($7.37) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 611.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 589.05.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.89), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($315,704,263.36).

B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

