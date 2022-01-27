B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) PT Raised to GBX 600 at Barclays

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.42) to GBX 600 ($8.09) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.76) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.98) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.47) to GBX 576 ($7.77) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($8.09) to GBX 575 ($7.76) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 675 ($9.11) to GBX 685 ($9.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 609.60 ($8.22).
BME stock opened at GBX 546.12 ($7.37) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £5.47 billion and a PE ratio of 12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of GBX 500 ($6.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.79). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 611.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 589.05.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.
