Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $290.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been assigned a $290.00 target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.48.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $189.75. 12,507,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,700,642. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.74. Boeing has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

