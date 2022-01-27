BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $431.70 Million

Equities analysts expect BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) to report sales of $431.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BOK Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.20 million to $433.60 million. BOK Financial reported sales of $444.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that BOK Financial will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BOK Financial.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $54,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,154,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $101.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $72.81 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.43%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

