BOMB (BOMB) One Day Volume Hits $206,753.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002850 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a market cap of $947,644.64 and approximately $206,753.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,203.26 or 1.00082553 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00078509 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00023007 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00036269 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002363 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $164.81 or 0.00443376 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 895,309 coins and its circulating supply is 894,521 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

