Bondly Trading Down 26.4% Over Last Week (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bondly has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00042075 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.