BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0036 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 27th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $74,406.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BOOM has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,116,401 coins and its circulating supply is 778,085,669 coins. BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.