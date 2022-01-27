Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Issues Earnings Results

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.92. The company had a trading volume of 707,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.72. Boot Barn has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $134.50.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

In other Boot Barn news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boot Barn stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.