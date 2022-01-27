Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) PT Lowered to C$45.25

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.91.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRLXF remained flat at $$25.21 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680. Boralex has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.06.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.