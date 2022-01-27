Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given New C$45.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BLX. Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CSFB upgraded Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.11.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$31.85. 124,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,334. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a PE ratio of 125.16. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$51.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.6293843 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.