Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Trading Down 2.4%

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)’s share price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 666,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 647,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $112.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 5.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 83.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 669.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 767,086 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth $308,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth $274,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,239 shares during the period.

Borr Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment include rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

