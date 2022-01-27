Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Director Buys $45,000,000.00 in Stock

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Director Alexander Buffett Rozek purchased 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOMN stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,253. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $715.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.35.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.90). The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 160.26% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOMN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Omaha by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Boston Omaha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Boston Omaha by 57.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Boston Omaha by 51.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Boston Omaha by 105,225.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Omaha from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals.

