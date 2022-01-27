Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Up 645.5% in January

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 645.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.7 days.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund is a closed-ended trust. The Fund earns revenue based on the franchise system sales of Boston Pizza restaurants included in its royalty pool. The company was founded on June 10, 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

