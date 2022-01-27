Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Up 645.5% in January

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 645.5% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.7 days.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 665. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.49.
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
