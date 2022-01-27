Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,024,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 308,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.43% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $275,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $46,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) in the second quarter valued at $37,363,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.