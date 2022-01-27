Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of BOUYY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.16. 154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.15.
Bouygues Company Profile
