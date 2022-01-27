Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Down 96.4% in January

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BOUYY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $7.16. 154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,232. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.74. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $9.15.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.