Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BYD opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boyd Gaming stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,181 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.97% of Boyd Gaming worth $66,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

