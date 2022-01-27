BP p.l.c. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BP in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities began coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.74.

BP stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. BP has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. The company has a market cap of $103.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in BP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in BP by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

BP Company Profile

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

