BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $176.00

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 180.50 ($2.44), with a volume of 2372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.50 ($2.44).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BP.B shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.41) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.53) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.44) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.09) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.96) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of £36.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.02.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

