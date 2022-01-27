BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (LON:BPT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 600 to GBX 570. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust traded as low as GBX 359.39 ($4.85) and last traded at GBX 364 ($4.91), with a volume of 21684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.50 ($4.96).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 478.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.39.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (LON:BPT)

The BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is a United States oil and natural gas royalty trust based in New York, New York.

