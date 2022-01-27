bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.40

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BPOSY shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised shares of bpost SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of bpost SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.70 ($9.89) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, bpost SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.34 and a beta of 1.08.

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products.

