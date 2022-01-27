Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.01 Million

Analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $109.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.00 million and the highest is $110.01 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $51.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 110.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $408.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $394.00 million to $423.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $525.86 million, with estimates ranging from $480.08 million to $575.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of BHR opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $332.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.