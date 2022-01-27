Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.60

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.65, with a volume of 217686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.85.

BXBLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brambles in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brambles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

