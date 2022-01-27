Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 756,082 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,345,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 756,082 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for approximately 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Kroger worth $94,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kroger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KR traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.19. 155,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,283,189. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Kroger declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

