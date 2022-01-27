Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,126 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $64,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,668,639,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after purchasing an additional 32,212 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,018,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $616,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,015,000 after purchasing an additional 282,535 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.56.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,542. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.63 on Thursday, hitting $611.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,815. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $630.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.68. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

