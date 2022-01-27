Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 156,779 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,779 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Thor Industries worth $65,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of THO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,425. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:THO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.30. 8,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.13 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

