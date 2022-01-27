Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 15,860 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $52,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EOG traded up $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $109.99. The company had a trading volume of 147,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $109.90.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 58.03%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

