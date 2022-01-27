Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 249,015 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,015 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 1.32% of Ingredion worth $78,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 84.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Ingredion stock traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.02. 2,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.82 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

