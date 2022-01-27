Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 364,461 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,661,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,461 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.82% of Juniper Networks worth $73,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,919,000 after purchasing an additional 952,322 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,825,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $24,381,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $31.86. 200,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,246,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.39. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,524,457 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

