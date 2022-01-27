Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 439,732 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 93.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,732 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $54,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,765. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $64.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $184.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

