Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 217,295 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 217,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,809,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

DE traded up $8.87 on Thursday, reaching $381.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,594. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $278.95 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.07 and its 200 day moving average is $357.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

