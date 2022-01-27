Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 747,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104,151 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $151,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,466 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,933,000 after acquiring an additional 24,690 shares during the period. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $228.49. 105,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,302,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

