Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,555,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,736 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of U.S. Bancorp worth $92,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of USB traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.26. 138,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545,320. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $42.47 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

