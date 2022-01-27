Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 374,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,589 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Allstate worth $47,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 782,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,653,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 296,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 4,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 259,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after purchasing an additional 253,724 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of NYSE ALL traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $121.86. 18,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,104. The firm has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

