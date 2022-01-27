Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,533 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $145,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.29.

GS stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $344.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,303. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.62 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.94 and its 200-day moving average is $392.11.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

