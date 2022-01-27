Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,835,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 152,653 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.2% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of CVS Health worth $155,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,550,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,699 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,286,301,000 after acquiring an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,835,597,000 after acquiring an additional 541,650 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.02. The company had a trading volume of 417,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,050. The firm has a market cap of $141.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $68.02 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

