Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583,208 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,576 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Citizens Financial Group worth $74,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,341,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,999,000 after purchasing an additional 219,562 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 56,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 196,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030,766. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

