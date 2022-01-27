Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $116.90 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 511,013 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,867 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Target worth $116,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,419 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $278,695,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,262,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,847,000 after acquiring an additional 536,364 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.65.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $4.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.23. The stock had a trading volume of 69,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,354,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

