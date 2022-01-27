Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $445.32 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,603 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $445,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.33. 463,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,315,215. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.30 and its 200 day moving average is $160.46. The firm has a market cap of $435.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.35 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

