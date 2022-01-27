Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $47.89 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,717,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,192 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of PPL worth $47,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in PPL by 10.5% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 21,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in PPL by 6.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PPL by 6.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 95,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 123.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in PPL by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 179,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.60. 70,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,490,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.02. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

