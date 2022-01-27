Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $49.34 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 208,688 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Alcoa worth $49,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 81.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Alcoa by 78.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on AA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

AA traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $59.47. 86,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,480. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.