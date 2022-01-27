Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $58.58 Million Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,286,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,046 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Altria Group worth $58,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 72,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Altria Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $50.72. The stock had a trading volume of 281,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,623,192. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

