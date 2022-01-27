Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $62.90 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,825 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Vontier worth $62,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Chad R bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Vontier stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,857. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.83 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.88%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

