Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $89.77 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 32,400 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.7% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $89,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $199.21. 39,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,470,665. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

