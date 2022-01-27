Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,722,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 241,134 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.6% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Comcast worth $208,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,542,608 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $87,998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 199,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,865,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,599,000 after acquiring an additional 916,847 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,439,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.48. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.