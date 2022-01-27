Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,649 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $103,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $168.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.24.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

