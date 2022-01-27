Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 57,586 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Southern worth $59,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Southern by 5.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 12,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

In other Southern news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.43. 207,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,995,168. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.70.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

